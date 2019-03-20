Man sentenced to life in prison for killing man, injuring another in Detroit shooting

DETROIT - A man who was convicted of shooting two men -- killing one and injuring the other -- was in court Wednesday for sentencing.

David Unger, 55, of Harrison Township, was arrested in connection with a Sept. 29 double shooting. He was convicted of killing Mark Siecinski, 56, and injuring a 63-year-old man.

A judge sentenced Unger to life in prison without the possiblity of parole. He made a short statement, telling the court he is innocent.

Police said Unger's business on Freud Street was under the control of the courts for debt when the victims went there to appraise and secure the property. Officials said Unger saw the men and started shooting at them.

Unger is charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and two felony firearms violations. He was found guilty on all charges after a jury trial.

