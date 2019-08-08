Man shoots, kills alleged armed robber on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man shot and killed an alleged thief on Detroit's west side after an attempted robbery Thursday morning.

Police said the victim had a valid concealed pistol license and may have been acting in self-defense.

The incident happened just west of the intersection of the John C. Lodge Freeway and Outer Drive at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

The victim said he was assaulted before the robbery attempt.

According to authorities, two men were sitting in a Dodge Charger at Thatcher Avenue and Lesure Street when two men came up behind them. Police said one of the men in the car is a concealed pistol license holder and he opened fire and killed one of the alleged robbers. The second man ran off.

The man killed was in his early 20s and was armed, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

