Man shoots, kills armed robbery suspect on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man shot and killed an alleged thief on Detroit's west side after an attempted robbery Thursday morning.

"My window got shot out during the madness last night," said one man.

He is the father of two young children. He had to sweep up the broken glass in his street after the window of his SUV was shot out.

"My daughter sits right here," he said. "The glass here? My baby sits right here. This could have been my daughter."

The incident happened just west of the intersection of the John C. Lodge Freeway and Outer Drive at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, two men were sitting in a Dodge Charger at Thatcher Avenue and Lesure Street when two men came up behind them and tried to rob them. Police said one of the men in the car is a concealed pistol license holder and he opened fire and killed one of the alleged robbers.

The second man ran off.

The man killed was in his early 20s and was armed, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

