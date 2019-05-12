Man shot and injured while driving, Detroit police searching for unknown gunman

The shooting happened after 5 a.m. Sunday.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning near Joy Road and Broadstreet Avenue.

Police said the victim was reportedly driving in the area when a newer model Ford Focus came speeding up behind his car.

The victim then pulled his car over to allow the Ford Focus to pass. As the car pulled up along the victim’s car, the driver fired shots striking the victim in the right shoulder.

The victim was sent to a hospital, and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.