Man shot, killed by Dearborn Heights police identified

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man who was shot and killed by Dearborn Heights police after allegedly confronting officers with a rifle has been identified.

According to police, officers were executing a welfare check near a bus stop at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a man with a rifle confronted them.

Police fired shots, killing the 38-year-old Redford Township man in the parking lot of the BoneYard BBQ near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Warren Avenue.

The man has been identified as Jim Collins Jr. The cause and manner of his death are pending.

A loaded long gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

Police have not located the person who the original welfare check call was about. No officers were injured, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been on the force for less than five years, police said. He is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

