Dearborn Heights police shoot, kill man who allegedly confronted officers with rifle

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Dearborn Heights police shot and killed a man who allegedly confronted officers with a rifle early Sunday, police said.

According to police, officers were executing a welfare check near a bus stop at about 3:30 a.m. when a man with a rifle confronted them. Police fired shots, killing the Redford Township man in the parking lot of the BoneYard BBQ near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Warren Avenue.

Police have not located the person who the original welfare check call was about. No officers were injured, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been on the force for less than five years, police said. He is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Dearborn Heights Officer Involved Shooting Briefing https://t.co/OU50YvdKci — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 13, 2018

