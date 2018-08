A man was shot and killed while driving Aug. 10, 2018 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was shot and killed Friday night while driving on Detroit's west side, police said.

Police said the 24-year-old victim was traveling east on Santa Clara toward Grandville Avenue just before 9 p.m. when he was shot. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said two men fled the scene in a 2015-2017 white Chevrolet Malibu.

