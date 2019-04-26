Man shot multiple times in Taylor, police seek suspect

TAYLOR, Mich. - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times in Taylor.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of McGuire Street and Van Born Road, just south of I-94. Jessica Benlden is a mother of three who lives in the area. She was in disbelief over what she saw outside her window.

Benlden said she heard five gunshots and looked out the window, where she saw a man bleeding in the street and a red Ford Escape speed away.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Officials believe the victim and suspect know each other. They are searching for a red Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact call the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.

