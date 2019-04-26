Police search for suspect after man shot multiple times in Taylor, officials say

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times in Taylor. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times in Taylor, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Friday in the 6700 block of McGuire Street near Van Born Road, officials said.

A man was shot once in the chest and once in the hand, according to authorities. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Taylor police said.

Officials believe the victim and suspect know each other. They are searching for a burgundy or maroon SUV-style vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.