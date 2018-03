Police on the scene of a shooting on Coyle Street in Detroit on Monday, March 19, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An employee at an auto parts store was shot in the chest during a robbery Monday morning on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. in the 12000 block of Coyle Street.

Police said two suspects robbed the store of a significant amount of cash and shot the employee in the chest. The victim's condition is unknown.

No other information was made available.

