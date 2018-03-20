2 men wanted in connection with fatal shooting of auto repair shop owner on Detroit's west side

Police are searching for two men in the fatal shooting of an auto repair shop owner on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for two men in connection with the fatal shooting of the owner of an auto repair shop during a robbery Monday morning on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. in the 12100 block of Coyle Street.

Police said two men walked into the store and demanded money from the 57-year-old owner and a 27-year-old employee. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, one of the robbers shot the owner, striking him in the body.

Both robbers fled the store in a green Jeep Cherokee, which was later recovered in the 12000 block of Whitcomb Avenue.

The 57-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Both armed robbers were described as black men. One was described as being in his early 30s, 6 feet 3 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants, tan boots and a red face mask.

The second man was described as being in his 20s, 6 feet 1 inch tall with a slim build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black and gray jogging pants, black gym shoes and a black face mask.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

