Man shot while getting into car along 30th Street in Detroit

DETROIT - A 52-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 4600 block of 30th Street in Detroit.

According to Detroit police, a witness told officers the victim was getting into his vehicle when he heard gunfire about 2:30 p.m.

The victim was struck by the gunfire in his right thigh. He immediately drove away from the area to Herbert and 30th streets. That's where he flagged down a person who took him to a hospital.

He is listed in stable condition.

Detroit police are investigating.

