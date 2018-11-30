Man steals Cartier glasses worth $2,600 off customer's face at Westland gas station, police say

Westland police said this man stole glasses off a customer's face on Nov. 4, 2018, at a BP gas station. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. - Westland police are searching for a man who stole glasses off a customer's face at a gas station, according to officials.

Police said the victim was waiting in line around 6:25 p.m. Nov. 4 at the BP gas station at 7139 North Wayne Road.

A man approached the customer, grabbed the glasses off his face and tried to leave the store, police said.

There was a brief struggle, but the thief escaped to a vehicle parked in the lot, according to officials.

Police said the struggle caused damage to gas station property and merchandise.

The victim was not seriously injured, officials said.

The glasses were worth $2,600, according to authorities.

Police described the man as about 20 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He had short, black hair that was worn in braids.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-467-7956.

