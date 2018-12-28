Man charged after expensive Cartier sunglasses swiped off man's face at Westland gas station

Javon Hardy is accused of stealing expensive Cartier sunglasses off another man's face at a gas station in Westland. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. - A 23-year-old Detroit man faces felony charges after $2,600 Cartier sun glasses were stolen off another man's face in November at a gas station in Westland.

Westland police say Javon Hardy grabbed the expensive sunglasses off a man who was waiting in line around 6:25 p.m. Nov. 4 at the BP gas station at 7139 North Wayne Road.

Police say Hardy approached the customer, grabbed the glasses off his face and tried to leave the store. There was a brief struggle, but the thief escaped to a vehicle parked in the lot, according to officials.

Westland police said this man stole glasses off a customer's face on Nov. 4, 2018, at a BP gas station. (WDIV)

Police said the struggle caused damage to gas station property and merchandise.

The victim was not seriously injured, officials said.

Hardy now faces three felony charges including unarmed robbery, larceny from person, and larceny of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000. He was arraigned in the 18th District Court by Magistrate David Wiacek and given a bond of $100,000 cash or surety.

He next court appearance is schedule for Jan. 10.

