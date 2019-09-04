Man steals woman's credit card from purse at Utica restaurant, goes on spending spree

UTICA, Mich. - A man went on a spending spree with a woman's credit card after snatching it from her wallet Friday at a Utica restaurant.

Security cameras caught the man reaching into a 62-year-old woman's purse multiple times before getting her wallet at the Black Rock Bar and Grill on Hall Road about 9 p.m.

Afterward, the victim started getting spending alerts on her phone. Someone spent $833 at a Target store down the street and $3,033 at a nearby Home Depot.

Police said the stolen card was used to buy gift cards that are flipped for cash.

