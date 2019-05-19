Man taken into custody after shooting Detroit police officer, breaking into home, police say

DETROIT - Police held a press conference early Sunday morning outside Sinai-Grace Hospital regarding an officer-involved shooting and a large police presence on the city's west side.

According to Detroit police Chief James Craig, at about 11:40 p.m. officers witnessed a vehicle speeding and driving the wrong way near the intersection of Florence Street and Greenfield Road. When police stopped the vehicle, the driver put his vehicle in reverse and struck two police officers, pinning them between his car and the police cruiser. The injuries of the two officers are currently unknown.

The man then fled from his vehicle, firing on police, striking one police officer. Craig said the officer is in good spirits and all three officers are in stable condition.

Police returned fired on the man. Craig said the shooter was struck five times, fled on foot and broke into a house in the area. Authorities followed the shooter's blood to the residence.

Authorities said a special response team was called in, but police apprehended the man before they arrived.

Craig said the man had a prior criminal history. He is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

