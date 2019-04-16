Man to be sentenced for hiding camera in women's bathroom at CrossFit gym

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man accused of putting a hidden camera in the women's bathroom at a CrossFit gym in Clinton Township will be sentenced Tuesday.

A Clinton Township law enforcement officer was working out at Switch CrossFit on April 12, 2018 when she saw a camera in the changing room, police said.

The camera the woman saw was hanging from a string, and she saw it being pulled up through a cutaway ceiling tile, the woman said.

Matthew James Krakowski, 34, of Casco Township, Mich. was taken into custody and arraigned on a charge of capturing and distributing images of an unclothed person, which is a five-year felony. He ended up pleading guilty.

Clinton Township police investigated the incident and seized electronic equipment in connection with the case.

There's only one known victim at this point, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.