Man tries to fight people who confronted him on Facebook about graffiti in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Police said a man was standing atop a 15-foot wall waiting to meet up and fight with Facebook users when they showed up to arrest him for tagging a Macomb County business with graffiti.

Macomb County deputies received several Facebook messages June 3 about graffiti on a Mount Clemens business. They said Anthony Gigliotti was identified as the person responsible after he posted about it on Facebook.

The business removed the graffiti, but by the time police got the legal paperwork together, the building was tagged again, according to authorities.

Deputies were sent to the business June 11 and found Gigliotti standing on a cinderblock wall that's about 15 feet high, police said.

He came down from the wall and told deputies that several people had confronted him on Facebook about the graffiti and he had gone to the business to fight them, according to officials.

Gigliotti was taken into custody for trespassing and was later charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property.

