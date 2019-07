A suspected Apple products thief at a Best Buy in Utica. (WDIV)

UTICA, Mich. - Utica police are searching for a man accused of stealing $868 worth of Apple products.

The incident happened at a Best Buy store. Police didn't reveal which Best Buy location was targeted or when the incident happened.

Police released five surveillance pictures of the man. You can see them below.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Utica police at 586-731-2345.

