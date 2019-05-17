Man wanted in connection with death of woman found in dumpster on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a dumpster on the city's east side.

James Quill Cockerham, 50, is wanted in connection with the homicide of a 26-year-old woman, police said.

The woman's body was found around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Robert Bradby Drive, according to authorities.

Investigators said the woman was seen with Cockerham inside the elevator of a nearby building.

Cockerham is 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a hood and wheat-colored boots, police said.

Anyone who has seen Cockerham or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

