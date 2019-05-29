Man wanted in connection with string of home invasions on Detroit's east side

This man is accused of breaking into multiple Detroit homes over a three month span. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man is accused of breaking into multiple homes on Detroit's east side between Feb. 16 and May 15.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information. The man was wearing the Oregon sweatshirt shown in the photo above during the last three home invasions.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1800SPEAKUP.org.

Below is a map showing where the break-ins took place:

