Man, woman arrested for stealing packages from at least 12 Eastpointe residents, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday for stealing packages off the porches of at least 12 Eastpointe residences, according to police.

Maced Jamal Edwards, 23, is charged with larceny over $1,000, conspiracy to commit larceny and possession of analogues.

Kamicia Chaniess White, 19, is charged with larceny over $1,000 and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Edwards and White were arraigned Thursday at 38th District Court.

Edwards is being held on $75,000 bail, and White is being held on $50,000 bail. They are scheduled to return to court Jan. 23.

