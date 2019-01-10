News

Man, woman arrested for stealing packages from at least 12 Eastpointe residents, police say

Maced Edwards, Kamicia White accused of stealing packages off porches

By Derick Hutchinson

Maced Jamal Edwards and Kamicia Chaniess White (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday for stealing packages off the porches of at least 12 Eastpointe residences, according to police.

Maced Jamal Edwards, 23, is charged with larceny over $1,000, conspiracy to commit larceny and possession of analogues.

Kamicia Chaniess White, 19, is charged with larceny over $1,000 and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Edwards and White were arraigned Thursday at 38th District Court.

Edwards is being held on $75,000 bail, and White is being held on $50,000 bail. They are scheduled to return to court Jan. 23.

