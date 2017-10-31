Man, woman caught having sex on flight to Detroit after meeting on plane

DETROIT - The dangerous quest to join what's known as the "Mile High Club" has landed two more people in hot water.

A man and a woman were busted Sunday on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Detroit. Officials said the two were total strangers before boarding the plane.

A woman was arrested on the airplane for performing oral sex on a man while they were in their seats. The 48-year-old woman was heading to Nashville, while the 28-year-old man was heading to Miami.

"The act itself is inappropriate in a public space," one traveler said.

"There are children," another passenger said. "There are families. There are seniors. These things should be respected."

Both people were issued citations, and the investigation was handed over to the FBI.

FBI agents said the incident is still under investigation, and the two could be charged with anything from a misdemeanor to a felony.

"If people will go so far as to disrespect themselves and disrespect you, something should be done," a traveler said.

The FBI said charges could be issued in the case as early as Tuesday.

Delta has declined to comment on the incident.

