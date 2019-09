Rob Kim/Getty Images

WARREN, Mich. - A man and a woman are in critical condition at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital after a collision Saturday in Warren.

According to authorities, just after 5 p.m., a car was pulling out of an apartment complex near the intersection of 12 Mile and Hoover roads when it struck a motorcycle.

Hoover Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

