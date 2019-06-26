Man, woman in custody in connection with 5-year-old girl's death in Redford Township

Sky 4 over the Inn America on June 25, 2019. (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man and a woman have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl in Redford Township, according to officials.

Police said they were called to the Inn America on Telegraph Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday. First responders took the girl to a nearby hospital.

The girl was with her mother's boyfriend, according to police. Police said there were no visible signs of trauma.

Officials said they are not searching for anyone else in the case.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.