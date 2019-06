Sky 4 over the Inn America on June 25, 2019. (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl in Redford Township.

Police said they were called to the Inn America on Telegraph Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday. First responders transported the child to a local hospital.

The child was with her mother's boyfriend, according to police. Police said there are no visible signs of trauma.

An autopsy is expected to be performed Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.