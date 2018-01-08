Manhunt continues for parents of 4-year-old Michigan girl who died from serious burns

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for the parents of a 4-year-old Michigan girl who died Monday after being found with severe burns.

Police said that the home where the girl was found with serious scald wounds was full of animal waste and contained guns and drugs.

Original report: 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl dies with 'obvious' severe burns

The little girl was found about 10:43 a.m. at the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home community on Greenmeadow Drive. They found the girl unresponsive with "obvious" severe burns on her arms and legs. Family members were administering CPR.

The girl was rushed to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Here's more info from Sumpter Township police:

An arrest warrant has been approved by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charging both the child's mother, 24-year-old CANDICE RENEA DIAZ, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old BRAD EDWARD FIELDS with the following:

Count 1: HOMICIDE - FELONY MURDER

Count 2: HOMICIDE - MURDER - SECOND DEGREE

Count 3: CHILD ABUSE - FIRST DEGREE

Count 4: TORTURE

FIELD'S WAS ALSO CHARGED AS A HABITUAL OFFENDER

They're believed to be driving the pictured black 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier bearing MI plate DTR1854.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team's 24hr hotline at (313) 234-5656 or the Sumpter Township Police Department at (734) 461-4833 ext. 305

More background on the case:

Police records show that the incident isn't the first time they've had trouble at the home.

On May 20, 2016, officers stormed the house after a report of a barricaded gunman after a domestic assault.

The girl's mother told police that her boyfriend had beat her, shot her dog and shot himself in a suicidal outburst. Police said he then fled the home and was later arrested on domestic violence charges.

Police said the woman claimed she owned weapons that had been confiscated, including one that had the serial number filed off it. She pleaded guilty to weapons charges and received probation.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.