MAP: Macomb County's most dangerous intersections in 2017

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Macomb County topped the list of most dangerous intersections in Michigan out of all of the state's counties.

At intersections deemed the most dangerous, there were 1,246 crashes in 2017.

View a map of the intersections below.

Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections in the county based on the number of car crashes last year.

VIEW: Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2017

Below is the list of the 10 most dangerous intersections, as well as the number of crashes that occurred at the intersections.

1. 11 Mile Road at Van Dyke in Warren/Center Line

Crashes: 194, Crashes w/ injuries: 32

2. 18 1/2 Mile Road at Van Dyke in Sterling Heights

Crashes: 165, Crashes w/ injuries: 13

3. Metropolitan Parkway at Mound Road in Sterling Heights

Crashes: 117, Crashes w/ injuries: 24

4. Hall Road at Schoenherr Road in Utica/Sterling Heights

Crashes: 104, Crashes w/ injuries: 36

5. 23 Mile Road at I-94 in Chesterfield Township

Crashes: 104, Crashes w/ injuries: 36

6. Metropolitan Parkway at Van Dyke in Sterling Heights

Crashes: 102, Crashes w/ injuries: 23

7. Hall Road at Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township

Crashes: 95, Crashes w/ injuries: 34

8. 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Hoover in Warren

Crashes: 88, Crashes w/ injuries: 23

9. 11 Mile Road at Gratiot Avenue in Roseville

Crashes: 85, Crashes w/ injuries: 16

10. 14 Mile Road at Schoenherr Road in Sterling Heights

Crashes: 82, Crashes w/ injuries: 31

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.