Married Michigan couple arrested in meth lab bust

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. - A married Michigan couple is facing charges after a raid of their home uncovered an active meth lab.

The couple, from Montmorency County, have not yet been identified.

WPBN reports the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team arrested the husband and wife, 59 and 60-years-old, at their home in Briley Township Tuesday night.

The couple was arrested and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and operating a methamphetamine lab. Additional charges are possible as investigators review the case.

Related: Michigan authorities seek source of heroin after 3 overdose deaths

Both charges are felonies that are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.