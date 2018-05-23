Michigan authorities seek source of heroin after 3 overdose deaths

LUDINGTON, Mich. - Authorities in western Michigan are seeking help from the public in identifying the source of heroin that’s linked to at least three recent overdose deaths.

The police department in Ludington says a 31-year-old man from Scottville died Tuesday of an overdose. And it says that the May 11 death of a 24-year-old Ludington man and the May 12 death of a 34-year-old Ludington man also were due to overdoses.

The police department says investigators suspect that the heroin was bought outside of the area and brought into the city.

Ludington police Chief Mark Barnett says in a statement that like other U.S. cities Ludington “is experiencing a huge surge in the use of heroin.” He says education, treatment and “vigorous enforcement” are needed to curb problems linked to the drug.

