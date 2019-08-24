Marysville mayor calls for City Council candidate to withdraw after comments on race

MARYSVILLE, Mich. - The mayor of Marysville is calling for a City Council candidate to withdraw from the race over what she said about interracial marriages and race at a forum Thursday night.

Mayor Dan Damman is in his third term and isn't up for election, but he's denouncing the comments Jean Cramer made.

READ: City Council candidate says she wants to keep 'Marysville a white community'

"My suggestion is to keep Marysville white and keep foreign-born out," Cramer said during a forum Thursday night.

Other candidates strongly disagreed with her. On Friday, Cramer wanted to clarify her statement.

"Mixed marriage, that's what's wrong," she said. "I have no problem with black people."

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 11.

