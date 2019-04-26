Masked man shot by gas station clerk now accused of multiple robberies in Macomb County

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A masked man who was shot by a gas station clerk has been charged in connection with multiple robberies around Macomb County, officials said.

The Clinton Township man tried to rob the Mobil Gas Station on South Main Street in Mount Clemens on Wednesday, according to authorities.

He aimed his gun at the store clerk and pulled the trigger, police said. The clerk told police he heard a "click" from the gun and feared for his life, so he fired his own weapon at the man, striking him and causing him to fall just outside the gas station door, police said.

The alleged robber was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The defendant’s blatant disregard for the law and the safety of those around him is beyond appalling," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "While on a tether for first-degree retail fraud, in broad daylight, the defendant walked into three different stores, revealing a weapon, demanding money and cigarettes."

He is also charged in connection with the April 5 robbery at the Family Dollar on Harper Avene in Clinton Township and the March 29 robbery at the Family Dollar on South Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens, according to police.

He is charged with three counts of armed robbery, one count of receiving and concealing firearms, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and three felony firearms violations in connection with the gas station incident, officials said.

The man is charged with two counts each of armed robbery, receiving and concealing firearms, felon in possession of a firearm and a felony firearms violation for the April 5 and March 29 incidents, officials said.

"Ironically, the defendant can be traced to all three of the where these armed robberies occurred through his tether," Smith said. "Had he not been apprehended on Tuesday, I have no doubt the defendant would have continued to wreak havoc in Macomb County with his heinous, criminal behavior."

The man is currently in critical condition but is stable, medical officials said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 41-A1 District Court in Shelby Township when he is medically able, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.