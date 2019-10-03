News

Masked man with ax breaks into Washtenaw County business

Man wasn't able to get money

By Amber Ainsworth

A man with an ax broke into a Scio Township business on Sept. 23, 2019. (WDIV)

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County authorities say a masked man with an ax broke into a Scio Township business Sept. 23.

The man attempted to steal money from a cash machine and cash drawer at the business in the 6400 block of Jackson Road, but was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Authorities are looking for the man.

He is described as a white man standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He was wearing black clothing and had a dark-colored covering over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

