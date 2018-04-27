MB Financial Bank is closing up shop in Michigan; 594 jobs lost

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - MB Financial Bank announced it will discontinue business, leading to hundreds of layoffs in Michigan.

The mortgage origination business has facilities in Ann Arbor, Milford, Farmington Hills, Northville, Southfield, Taylor and West Bloomfield. Each facility will close.

In Ann Arbor, 364 employees, plus 42 others who work virtually through the Ann Arbor facility, will be laid off. In Milford, 63 employees are expected to be laid off. These layoffs are expected to begin July 2, 2018.

Also starting July 2, MB Financial plans to close and start laying off employees at the Farmington Hills, Southfield, Northville, Taylor and West Bloomfield facilities. That's another 125 employees to be laid off -- 25 at each facility.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.