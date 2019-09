A post on the Melvindale Police Department Facebook page indicates Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Schools will be closed Monday due to a threat investigation.

The post reads:

"Due to a non-specific threat, Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Schools will be closed Monday September 16th. The situation is under investigation at this time."

No other information is available at this time.

