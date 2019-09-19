Melvindale boy, 12, charged after threats made to Strong Middle School

MELVINDALE, Mich. - A 12-year-old boy faces misdemeanor charges after threats were made against Strong Middle School in Melvindale.

The threats forced the Melvindale-Northern Allen Park school district to cancel classes three days this week. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, at about 10:22 p.m. Sunday the threat was made toward students at Strong Middle School through a cellphone app.

Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit learned earlier this week that the threat against students was made on Snapchat. Police said Thursday they had made an arrest in connection with the threat.

"The Melvindale Police Department was notified of the social media threat and, through their investigation, identified the juvenile respondent as the source of the threat," reads a statement from the Prosecutor's Office.

The boy is charged with one count of threat to commit an act of violence against the school, employees or students and one count of malicious use of a telecommunication device. Both are misdemeanor charges.

He was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility in Detroit.

