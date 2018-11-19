Melvindale police look for home invasion suspect

MELVINDALE, Mich. - Police are looking for a man they believe is terrorizing a Melvindale neighborhood.

According to authorities, Billy Marsee is responsible for a series of burglaries from cars and home invasions. In one of the home invasions, police believe he stole ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

Marsee has a criminal history, including assault, home invasions and weapons charges, and police want him in custody as soon as possible.

"In addition to being a parole absconder, he's broken into a number of homes in the area," said Melvindale police Sgt. Matt Furman. "We initially suspected him of being involved in several crimes, homes and automobiles."

Marsee has recently been spotted in the area of Dix Road and Outer Drive. Police said if anyone sees Marsee to not approach him, but to contact the Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070.

"We've gotten some tips that he is possibly armed," Furman said.

That's one of the reasons police have been trying to hunt Marsee down, but somehow he keeps getting away.

"We've put in a lot of man-hours and K-9 into hours looking for Mr. Marsee, but he's been very evasive," Furman said.

Marsee may be hiding, but police want Marsee to know it's just a matter of time before he's caught.

"They don't remain on the run for very long before our police department or other agencies apprehend that suspect," Furman said. "Mr. Marsee has evaded us many times and it is frustrating, but he will be apprehended."

Authorities have said Marsee is a known drug user and urge residents to not approach him.

Billy Marsee (WDIV)

