7 people shot in Detroit overnight: Here's what we know

Police tape surrounds one of five different shooting scenes overnight May 23-24, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Seven people were shot at five different locations overnight in Detroit.

This map shows the shooting locations and times across the city:

Seven people were shot at five different locations overnight May 23-24, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Here's what we know about the shootings:

Anglin Street shooting

At about 11 p.m. Thursday, a woman was shot in the area of Angline Street and McNichols Road. That victim drove herself to a nearby hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

The cause of the shooting is unclear while it remains under investigation.

2 shot during music video production

Two people were shot May 24, 2019 during the production of a music video near Edgewood and Erwin avenues in Detroit. (WDIV)

Two people were shot about midnight during the production of a music video near Edgewood and Erwin avenues on the city's east side. Police said two vehicles collided and people inside those vehicles started shooting at each other. Two of them were hit by the gunfire.

One of the victims in is stable condition while the other is in critical condition. Two people are in police custody. This shooting is under investigation.

Laing Street drive-by shooting

Two people were shot on Laing Street on May 24, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

At about 12:07 a.m. Friday, two people were shot in the 11000 block of Laing Street, which is near Kelly and Moross roads. Investigators said the men were sitting in a red Nissan when another vehicle drove by and opened fire.

An 18-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old man is hospitalized. The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Broadstreet Avenue shooting

Then at about 1:50 a.m., a 42-year-old man was shot on Broadstreet Avenue near Collingwood Street. Police said this shooting stemmed from an argument the victim got into with a friend. No arrests have been made. The victim is in stable condition.

7 Mile and Lahser shooting

Also around 1:50 a.m. Friday, a woman was shot in the area of 7 Mile and Lahser roads. The 20-year-old woman told officers she was at a block party when someone started firing shots. She was driven to the hospital where she's was listed in stable condition.

All of these shootings are under investigation by the Detroit Police Department.

Here is the Local 4 report from Friday morning -- watch:

