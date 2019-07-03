Metro Detroit man takes first steps after construction zone accident nearly killed him

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A Metro Detroit man nearly lost his life after he was hit by a work truck while doing electrical work on I-75 in Oakland County.

Daniel Clark Jr. was on life support after being run over and pinned by the truck in April. He managed to pull through, and on Tuesday, he walked for the first time since the accident.

"It's hard to believe, it really is, that three months ago I was on life support almost dead," Clark said.

Clark was in a coma for weeks after he was struck.

"My sister dubbed me Superman and my kids got me the charm for Father's Day, and they bought me this shirt, says, 'Superdad,' on it," he said. "Definitely wasn't my time to go. He's (God) got a plan for me."

Clark still has a long way to go in his recovery. He's currently undergoing rehab at Special Tree Brain and Spinal Cord Rehabilitation in Romulus.

A GoFundMe account was created to help with Clark's expenses.

