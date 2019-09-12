Metro Detroit nurse's license suspended after she allegedly stole syringes filled with drugs

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A nurse lost her license after she allegedly stole syringes full of drugs from a Southfield medical facility.

According to the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory and Affairs, Rana Holman confessed to stealing prefilled syringes of hydromorphone from Fountain View Surgery Center in Southfield and replacing them with syringes filled with ketorolac. Holman was allegedly caught on surveillance camera taking the syringes once.

Staff said that 23 syringes appeared to have been tampered with, LARA said.

According to LARA, Holman, of Dearborn Heights, would go into the center's medication room on days she wasn't working to access the narcotics cabinet.

Sixteen patients received medication from the syringes that were tampered with, LARA said. They said they had uncontrollable pain after their surgeries.

"LARA strives to protect patients from health care professionals who violate the law," said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. "The license of this health professional was suspended to safeguard the public."

Patients can file complaints against health care providers to LARA. Click here for more information.

