Metro Detroit pizzeria offering 50% off pizzas when Lions win -- if team remains undefeated

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Detroit Lions wins this season equal cheap pizza for fans.

The Shield's Restaurant and Pizzeria locations in Troy, Southfield and Detroit are offering half off any pizza Mondays following a Lions win, but only if the team stays undefeated.

"We really want them to win and for more reasons than to give away free pizza,” said Peter Andoni, with Shield’s. “We’re avid supporters of the Detroit Lions and all professional sports teams in the Motor City. We want to show our loyalty by hosting this incredible deal. We believe they have a chance this year!”

The discount is for dine-in customers only.

The Troy location is at 1476 W. Maple Road, the Southfield location is at 25101 Telegraph Road and the Detroit location is at 5057 Woodward Avenue.

