Metro Detroit toy store Toyology sells toys meant to educate, entertain

DETROIT - Toyology is a small business with four locations across Metro Detroit, it sells tech toys that are meant to educate and entertain.

At a time when toy stores are going out of business, Toyology is thriving.

Aric Klar runs the family business, and he said he enjoys selling toys. Toyology was created in 2011 with his mother and brother as business partners.

Klar tracks his competitors, and his biggest online competitor is Amazon. He doesn't try to copy what Amazon is doing.

Stax is a Toyology creation. It's magnetic tiles of different shapes and colors.

