Mexican man with 9 prior arrests for illegally entering U.S. arrested on burglary charges

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - A Mexican man with nine prior arrests in the United States was taken into custody Tuesday on burglary charges, Border Patrol agents said.

Sergio Nunez-Barrera was arrested by Lapeer police. Border Patrol agents were called to the Marysville Station and learned during questioning that Nunez-Barrera had entered the country illegally in 2014, according to authorities.

Officials determined that Nunez-Barrera had been arrested by Border Patrol agents nine times dating back to 2000. He was convicted on eight counts of improper entry by an alien in September 2012 and sentenced to 30 days in jail, police said.

“This is an outstanding example of our law enforcement community working together and taking a criminal off the streets,” Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison said.

Nunez-Barrera was turned over to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office for the burglary charges. He will be returned to Border Patrol custody when he's released from Lapeer County custody.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.