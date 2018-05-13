Michael Bolton to attend premiere of new Detroit documentary

1953: Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, known for such soft rock hits as "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," "Love Is a Wonderful Thing" and "When a Man Loves a Woman," is born in New Haven, Connecticut.

DETROIT - A legendary singer-songwriter is coming to Detroit to attend the world-premiere his new documentary based around the city.

Michael Bolton will be in attendance this Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Redford Theatre in Detroit for the premiere of "American Dream: Detroit," which is put on by Fathom Events and Passion Films.

Bolton is a co-producer and co-director on the documentary, which is focused on the revival and resurgence of the city, why the history and future of Detroit matters in the global landscape, and is a "love letter" to Detroit.

The documentary will be shown at more than 450 theaters in the country, including 26 in Michigan, but only on Tuesday.

"This documentary is a truly inspiring tale of a city's historical transformation that is certain to entertain, educate and move fans from coast to coast," said CEO of Fathom Events Ray Nutt in a release. "Additionally, the special bonus concert is a must-see for my friend Michael and 'Hitsville USA' aficionados."

Local celebrities involved in the making of the film include singer Aretha Franklin, musician Smokey Robinson, rock star Alice Cooper, journalist Mitch Albom and more. Detroit-born artist Stephie James is also featured on one song in the documentary titled "Silent Film."

Tickets for the premiere are $16 and may be purchased by going to redfordtheatre.com. To find a theater near you showing the documentary, click here.

