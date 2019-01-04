Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stands by explicit comments about Trump

WASHINGTON - Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stated very clearly what her plans are when it comes to President Donald Trump and she's not backing down.

Tlaib, who was sworn in on Thursday as the first Palestinian-American member of Congress, told a group of supporters Thursday night that a Trump impeachment is coming.

“Look, mama, you won. Bullies don’t win," Tlaib said. "And I said baby, they don't because we're gonna go in there and impeach the motherf---er."

Jon Levine, media editor for The Wrap, posted the video on Twitter.

Tlaib, a former Michigan state legislature, has attacked Trump before, calling him "direct and serious threat to our country."

Tlaib tweeted Friday morning following the video, saying "I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe."

She followed with another: "This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked about the comments during an interview with MSNBC.

"I probably have a generational reaction to it, but in any event, I'm not in the censorship business," Pelosi said.

Watch the video below: (Warning: Video contains explicit language)

President Trump tweeted about calls for impeachment on Friday morning:

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

