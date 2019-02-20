Michigan DNR: Animal caught on video could be rare lynx

An animal caught on video in Michigan could be a rare lynx, according to the DNR.

Monique Touchette-Soper of Lexington, Michigan captured the animal walking through woods near her home on Saturday.

The Michigan DNR's experts looked at the video and said they're convinced it's a lynx, and not a bobcat.

The lynx is a medium-sized cat 2.5 to 4 feet long with girzzled, silvery-gray fur, prominent, long black ear tufts (2 inches long), and a short stubby tail that is completely black at the tip.

Tracks are large, averaging 3.7 inches wide and 4.5 inches long for front paws and 3 x 3.1 inches for rear paws. Pads are usually round and unlobed; unlike canids (dogs), all felid (cat) tracks generally have no claw marks.

According to Michigan State University, lynx sightings have only been confirmed three times in Michigan since 2003. The lynx is classified as a federally threatened species.

