Michigan elections board deadlocks on 'prevailing' wage measure for 2018 ballot

LANSING - The Michigan elections board has deadlocked 2-2 on whether to certify initiated legislation that would repeal a law requiring higher “prevailing” wages on state-financed construction projects.

Republicans voted to approve the measure Thursday, while Democrats voted against after labor unions raised concerns over circulators’ addresses.

Backers of the repeal bill vow to sue in the state Court of Appeals to get the measure certified. State staff had recommended certification.

If courts order the measure to be approved, it would first go to the Republican-led Legislature. Legislators could enact it or let voters decided in November.

What is 'prevailing' wage in Michigan?

Michigan's Prevailing Wage law covers construction workers employed on state financed or sponsored construction projects. Under this act the Wage and Hour Division establishes wage and fringe benefit rates to be paid construction workers on state projects.

