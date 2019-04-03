Michigan family searching for stolen race car worth $5,000

Police are investigating after a race car was stolen from a family's trailer in Northern Michigan.

A trailer with the race car inside was taken from a property in Resort Township.

Scott Juday, the car's owner, posted to Facebook about the stolen race car.

Juday told WPBN the car is worth about $5,000.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the car or the case, you are asked to call the Emmet or Charlevoix County Sheriff's Departments.

