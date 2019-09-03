Michigan first responders head south to help people impacted by Hurricane Dorian

DETROIT - Members of Michigan Task Force One and American Red Cross are staging to respond in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

A convoy of Michigan first responders is on the move, heading toward the areas expected to be hit by Hurricane Dorian. The convoy is called Michigan Task Force One.

"It's probably one of the most fulfilling things that someone in the task force will experience in their careers," Michigan Task Force One leader Shadd Whitehead said.

Since Monday morning, Whitehead and more than 40 other people have been gathering supplies. Now, they're in the middle of the long drive toward the storm.

"We just crossed the border in Florida, and we are on our way to our staging area," Whitehead said over the phone. "We've been assigned for landing, which is southwest of Jacksonville."

The task force has been up and running since 2009, with people from all over Michigan involved.

"That includes Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Sterling Heights, Midland, along with private partners," Whitehead said.

Members of the American Red Cross from Metro Detroit are also heading toward the storm. Nearly 50 people were deployed.

"We want to be able to provide shelter and food for anyone who is impacted," said Mary Lynn Foster, of the American Red Cross.

They're offering resources to people who are left behind.

"You've got logistics, you've got supplies and resources that have to be deployed to those areas," Foster said.

