DETROIT - Michigan Medicine issued an alert after a data breach exposed the personal information of more than 5,000 people.

A link was sent to patients and employees that appeared to be from Michigan Medicine's website but was really a scam. Since the data breach, Michigan Medicine has disabled accounts.

The information on patients obtained during the data breach included names, addresses and health insurance information.

